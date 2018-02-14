0 Shooting at Florida high school; Gunman at large (LIVE VIDEO)

PARKLAND, Fla. - Authorities are at the scene of a shooting at a high school in Southern Florida, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

The incident is ongoing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the sheriff's office said.

Video from the scene shows dozens of law enforcement officers with their guns drawn outside the school.

RIGHT NOW: ABC News Special Report is LIVE on Channel 2. Updates continue on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

LIVE MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:

3:29 p.m.

A parent told ABC News her daughter is locked in the auditorium with other students. Another mother told ABC News her daughter texted her from inside the school to stay away from the school.

3:25 p.m.

A student who says he was inside the school told ABC News during the Special Report that he "saw bodies" outside a classroom as he evacuated the school.

3:20 p.m.

Authorities say the shooter remains at large.

3:15 p.m.

Authorities said the school is locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

Avoid the area of Stoneman Douglas HS. #BSO is currently working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

3:10 p.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he's monitoring the situation at the school.

I’ve spoken with @BrowardSheriff Scott Israel, @browardschools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School. We’ll continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

3:00 p.m.

Authorities are at the scene of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

12:29 p.m

Coral Springs Police tweets that it is working an active shooter scene. The department asks people to remain calm and not to call 911 or non-emergency numbers unless it's an emergency.

Police are working an active shooter scene, and ask that if you are in touch with your student you ask that they remain calm and barricaded until police come to their room, this is for everyone's safety. Do NOT call our 911 or non-emergency number unless it is an emergency. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.