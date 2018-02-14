0 Shooting suspect was expelled from school for 'disciplinary issues,' sheriff says

PARKLAND, Fla. - Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the shooting suspect is an 19-year-old former student at the South Florida school where the shooting erupted.

He said the teen was arrested without incident after he was located off the school grounds in a nearby community.

The sheriff identified the shooter as Nikolaus Cruz.

BREAKING: US official: Florida school shooter identified as Nicolas Cruz. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 14, 2018

He didn't give details of when the suspect had attended the school, but said Cruz was expelled for disciplinary issues.

The sheriff said Cruz had one AR-15 with countless magazines.

"It's catastrophic. There really are no words." - Sheriff Israel — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Israel said the shooter was outside and inside the school at points during the attack that killed at least 17. Twelve students died inside the school, two outside, one on the street around the corner and two others at the hospital.

According to ABC News, the suspect got out of the building by blending in with other students as they tried to evacuate.

LATEST: Suspect got out of the school after the shooting by blending in with other students who were trying to escape, law enforcement sources and eyewitness say. https://t.co/iCsBg91RQp — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

The sheriff said several SWAT teams went in during the afternoon to clear every building at the Parkland high school complex to ensure no other threat remains.

He also said the FBI has stepped in and will begin processing what he describes as "a horrific scene."

