  • Sheriff: 2 dead, 4 shot at Putnam County drag strip

    PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - Sheriff’s authorities are investigating after a deadly shooting in Putnam County.

    Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills tells Channel 2 Action News two people died in a shooting at the Headhunters Motor Club Dragway in Eatonton.

    Sills said four other people were injured.

