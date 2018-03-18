Sheriff: 2 dead, 4 shot at Putnam County drag strip

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - Sheriff’s authorities are investigating after a deadly shooting in Putnam County.
Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills tells Channel 2 Action News two people died in a shooting at the Headhunters Motor Club Dragway in Eatonton.
Sills said four other people were injured.
