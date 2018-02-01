Publix denies preventative HIV drug coverage to its employees

ATLANTA - Rights groups are upset over Publix’s decision to deny a preventative HIV drug coverage to its employees.
The drug, known as Prep but marketed as Truvada, was approved by the FDA in 2004. The medicine can help reduce the risk of getting HIV-1.
The move has outraged not only employees, but also Georgia Equality. Georgia Equality is the largest LGBT rights advocacy groups in Georgia.
We’re talking to a doctor and Georgia Equality who both say it is a discriminatory move, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}