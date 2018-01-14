  • Police investigating homicide in Norcross

    By: Berndt Petersen

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police told Channel 2 Action News a man was shot to death at a Gwinnett County apartment complex in the middle of the day.

    The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in unincorporated Norcross, Rockbridge Court off Jimmy Carter Blvd. 

    Family and friends told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen the victim, Joe Love, 42, was well-liked in this neighborhood and they can't believe somebody would shoot him.

    Police say around 1:30 Sunday afternoon witnesses heard multiple gunshots.

    Detectives said Love and a friend were inside the apartment, but they're not sure how an apparent intruder got in.

    The crime has hit many people in this neighborhood very hard.

    Petersen spoke to witnesses and investigators about the case. He'll have an update, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories