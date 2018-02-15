  • Investigators: Woman targeting men she meets in high-end hotels, bars

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    ATLANTA - Police are looking for a woman who, they said, is targeting men at high-end hotels and bars throughout metro Atlanta.

    In the latest incident involving the woman, police said she robbed a man at gunpoint inside a popular Buckhead hotel.

    Investigators said the woman finds her victims in a variety of ways, and each time, she ends up robbing them of jewelry, cash or other valuables.

