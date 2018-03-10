  • Local police continue to show support for fallen officer one month later

    By: Scott Flynn

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Hapeville Police Department is honoring a fallen officer on the one-month anniversary of his death.

    Locust Grove Police Officer Chase Maddox was killed while assisting Henry County sheriff’s deputies as they served an arrest warrant.

    Maddox’s wife gave birth to their second child days later. 

    In a Facebook post Saturday, the Hapeville Police Department shared a photo of Maddox’s new son, Bodie Allen Maddox, who was named after Chase’s grandfather. 

    In the post, Hapeville police said, “HPD continues to stand with LGPD.” 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local police continue to show support for fallen officer one month later

  • Headline Goes Here

    Community gathers for 5K race to benefit fallen officer's family

  • Headline Goes Here

    NASCAR moves up start of Atlanta race due to threat of rain

  • Headline Goes Here

    700 metro students see 'Black Panther' for free thanks to foundation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Community holds prayer vigil opposing new city proposal