Local police continue to show support for fallen officer one month later

ATLANTA - The Hapeville Police Department is honoring a fallen officer on the one-month anniversary of his death.
Locust Grove Police Officer Chase Maddox was killed while assisting Henry County sheriff’s deputies as they served an arrest warrant.
Maddox’s wife gave birth to their second child days later.
In a Facebook post Saturday, the Hapeville Police Department shared a photo of Maddox’s new son, Bodie Allen Maddox, who was named after Chase’s grandfather.
In the post, Hapeville police said, “HPD continues to stand with LGPD.”
