Gwinnett County offering gun safety class for teachers

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is offering a special firearms safety training class for teachers.
During the free training, teachers will learn Georgia law on carrying firearms and the use of deadly force. The class will also cover topics such as situational awareness and weapon selection.
The sheriff said due to recent events, like the Florida school shooting, he wanted to offer teachers something to enhance their personal safety outside the classroom.
The class will be held at the end of March.
