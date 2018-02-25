0 Body recovered from pond outside apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Crews recovered a body Saturday afternoon from a pond outside an apartment complex in Gwinnett County.

The Gwinnett County fire department assisted police with the recovery at Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville.

Police said the body was already decomposing.

The medical examiner's officer determined they body is that of an adult male.

A preliminary examination showed no signs of obvious trauma or foul play.

Police said there were no forms of identification and it is unknown how long the body was in the water.

Investigators said they did not find any witnesses and there are no cameras near the lake.

Police said the investigation is still active.

