GBI called to investigate officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta police said the shooting happened Saturday in the 2000 block of Hapeville Road.
According to police, a suspect was hit. Police said the officer involved was not injured.
The GBI will take lead on the investigation, police said.
