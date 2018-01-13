1 dead, 1 injured in trailer fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters battled a deadly fire in Gwinnett County Saturday afternoon.
The fire happened in a trailer in the 2000 block of Fence Road in Dacula.
One adult was killed in the fire, Gwinnett County fire officials said.
A second adult was inside, but made it out and is receiving treatment for injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
We have a reporter on the scene to gather more details for updates on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
