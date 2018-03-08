Georgia university opens hazing investigation into fraternity, sororities

DAHLONEGA, Ga. - The University of North Georgia has opened an investigation into hazing allegations from some of its sororities and a fraternity.
Two sororities and one fraternity are being investigated by the university for three separate cases of hazing.
Officials are also looking into an alcohol violation.
We’re learning more about the investigation for Channel 2 Action News at 5.
Sabrina Becerra and Kaitlin Lowe are students at the University of North Georgia. They said they got an email that a fraternity and two sororities are under investigation for hazing and alcohol violations.
"Not from sororities, that's what made me more surprised this time around,” Becerra.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}