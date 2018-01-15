FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A large retaining wall that collapsed nine months ago along the Fulton/Forsyth county line has still not been repaired.
And now officials say it may be three more months until it's fixed.
The road leading into the Flynn Crossing Shopping Center near McGinnis Ferry Road has been closed since the day the wall came down.
Customers said it used to be the safest way in and out, but now customer Ann McManee said it is now “so scary” to drive to and from.
“So dangerous! I'm petrified every time I turn, and I've nearly been hit many times,” McManes said.
