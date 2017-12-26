For many families, Waffle House has become a Christmas tradition

0

ATLANTA - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and also the busiest day for Waffle House.

“It’s a whole bunch of family that comes and eat because this is a family restaurant. We get all the neighborhood people come out and bring their kids," said Maia Houston, the manager of a Waffle House in northeast Atlanta.

With tables filled with hungry people and the waffle maker on overload, the staff spread their Christmas cheer with each hot plate served.

Families came from near and far to fuel up. One family was even celebrating their first Christmas in Atlanta.

"We just moved here so we couldn’t have a traditional Christmas dinner so we thought coming here would be cute as a family," said Donnaca Mitchell.

For those without family in town, some came to be surrounded by Christmas cheer.

"You know it is going to be open. If you live by yourself, if you don’t want to be lonely, you go to the Waffle House. There’s going to be a crowd on Christmas Day,” said customer Joel Evans.

The staff wore red and Santa hats all day to spread holiday cheer.

