Elderly woman found dead inside house fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An elderly woman died Friday when a fire trapped her in her basement.
Cobb County Firefighters said they had a hard time getting into the home and an even harder time trying to find the victim.
Channel 2's Wendy Halloran spoke to a neighbor, who said the victim was Celestine Ford.
Just after 10 a.m. someone saw flames on Laurel Springs Drive and feared the worst for the woman who lived alone. Firefighters had a tough time putting out the fire.
The victim’s neighbor said crews had a hard time finding the woman.
“They were wondering where she could be and I said she’ll be downstairs, she’s not going to go up to the main floor… they finally found her,” said Margaret Schultz.
Family members watched and waited, including her grandson, who was too upset to speak about his devastating loss.
“She doted on him, she brought him up from a little child, a toddler, we would see him up and down to the street to what he is now,” Schultz said.
Fire officials said they believe this was an accidental fire, at this point.
