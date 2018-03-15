0 Dying wish granted! Channel 2 helps couple get marriage license

ATLANTA - Wedding bells will soon be ringing for a terminally ill cancer patient who had all kinds of problems getting a marriage license.

Channel 2s Tom Jones was there in Fairburn when a court clerk came to her home to help her fulfill her dying wish on Wednesday. (WATCH video of the incredible moment above!)

"It's awesome!” Aubri Gillilan said as she smiled and gazed at the marriage license that had eluded her the last few weeks. "I finally get to marry him.”

Then she clapped her hands and asked for a hug and a kiss from her fiancé’, who worked so hard to make this moment happen.

Andrew Hendrickson hopes his story can help others.

"Because people shouldn't have to jump through hoops if they love each other," he said.

Gillilan has a rare form of Malignant Melanoma. She is bedridden at home and in severe pain. Her dying wish was to marry the father of their 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old triplets.

But no one would give Hendrickson a marriage license because Gillilan's condition prevented her from going to the clerk's office.

ChanneI 2's Tom Jones contacted Fulton County Probate Judge Pinkie Toomer Monday.

She mulled over it and decided to make an exception. She sent a deputy and one of her clerks to the couple's home.

"So solemnly affirm that the information is true and correct to the best of your knowledge? So help you God?" the clerk asked Gillilan, as an oxygen take hummed nearby.

"Yes," Gillilan replied.

Gillilan raised her right hand and swore her application was accurate. Her fiancé’ then traveled to the South Courthouse Annex to pick up the marriage license.

Everyone was excited when he returned with it.

"That's the first time I've seen her smile like that and clap. Clap her hands," Gillilan's mother, Lori Cogan said.

Gillilan couldn’t contain her joy.

"It makes me feel so good. I didn't think it would happen. And it's going to happen," she said.

The big wedding day will be Friday at the couple's home. A relative is going to officiate the ceremony.

Gillilan says she not concerned about a wedding dress. She's just happy she is marrying the man of her dreams.

