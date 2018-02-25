Delta explains decision to cut ties with NRA

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Airlines is explaining a decision to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

Delta announced Saturday it would end a discount for NRA members.

Two hours later, United Airlines made a similar decision.

Delta issued the following statement Sunday:

Delta is reaching out to the National Rifle Association to let it know that the airline will be ending its contract for discounted fares for travel to the association's annual meeting through Delta's group travel program. The company will request that the NRA remove Delta's information from its meeting website.

Delta’s decision reflects the airline’s neutral status in the current national debate over gun control amid recent school shootings. Out of respect for our customers and employees on both sides, Delta has taken this action to refrain from entering this debate and focus on its business. Delta continues to support the 2nd Amendment.

This is not the first time Delta has withdrawn support over a politically and emotionally charged issue. Last year, Delta withdrew its sponsorship of a theater that staged a graphic interpretation of “Julius Caesar” depicting the assassination of President Trump. Delta supports all of its customers but will not support organizations on any side of any highly charged political issue that divides our nation.