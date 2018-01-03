Firefighters caught babies thrown to safety during apartment fire

0

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews are battling a huge fire at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

The fire at the apartments on Pine Tree Circle near Memorial Drive in Decatur started just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene as flames grew and smoke billowed out of the building.

Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach learned firefighters caught babies as young as a month old..

Capt. Eric Jackson with DeKalb County Fire and Rescue told Channel 2 Action News that four adults and eight children were hurt in the fire.

He said their injuries were minor and mostly related to smoke inhalation. He said they were taken to the hospital.

He said the cause of the fire is still unknown but said more than 45 firefighters are at the scene. Firefighters kicked in doors and ushered out residents when they arrived on the scene, Jackson said. He said the fire has grown since their arrival but the building, which is made of about 20 units, is contained. “We’re not worried about any exposure to the left or right,” Jackson said. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story.

