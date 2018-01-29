  • 3 shot at a home in DeKalb County

    By: Audrey Washington

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a triple-shooting in DeKalb County.

    According to police, three people were shot in the area of Monterey Drive around 2 a.m. Monday. 

    Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to a man who lies at the house where it happened, who said he did not hear any commotion or arguing, but heard three distinctive gunshots.

     

    Police said at least two separate guns were used during the shooting. 

    Officers are searching for the second gun and other evidence in the case, as well as investigating what led up to the shooting.

