3 shot at a home in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a triple-shooting in DeKalb County.
According to police, three people were shot in the area of Monterey Drive around 2 a.m. Monday.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene gathering information for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to a man who lies at the house where it happened, who said he did not hear any commotion or arguing, but heard three distinctive gunshots.
"Call 911, I've been shot!"— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) January 29, 2018
I just spoke with a man who tried to help one of the THREE PEOPLE shot at a home in DeKalb Co.
I'll have the details, in a LIVE report starting at 4:30am. @wsbtv #DeKalb pic.twitter.com/26nmpZboKb
Police said at least two separate guns were used during the shooting.
Officers are searching for the second gun and other evidence in the case, as well as investigating what led up to the shooting.
