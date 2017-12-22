Video shows man tackle, hold down accused reckless driver until police arrive

0

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors are calling a Powder Springs man a hero after he apprehended a reckless driver who tried to leave the scene of a crash.

Jermane Enoch told Channel 2's Chris Jose that he had just arrived home from work on Wednesday when he saw a man in an SUV lose control on a curve.

"Looked like he was doing 50 to 60 miles per hour and I saw him losing control," Enoch said. "I thought for sure he was going to hit the side of the house, but he didn't."

Enoch, an employee at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office and former deputy sheriff in Ohio, said the driver crashed into a neighbor's tree and tried to run away.

Home surveillance video obtained by Jose shows the man running into Enoch's garage.

"I said, 'What are you doing? What's your name? Do you have a weapon?' I checked out his hands and I checked his pockets," Enoch said. "(I slammed) him like Connor McGregor. I just took him down."

Enoch said the man appeared to be drunk and high on drugs.

"He picked the wrong street," Enoch said. "He could've killed someone. He could've been killed or he could've killed me."

Nobody was hurt in the crash. Enoch said he pinned the man down until Powder Springs police arrived.

Jose's call to the police department's public information office was not returned Friday.

