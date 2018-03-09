Mother-in-law accused of killing popular teacher sentenced to life in prison

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County judge has sentenced a woman who killed her estranged daughter-in-law.
Jenna Wall was a popular Cobb County Kindergarten teacher. In June 2016, Jenna’s estranged mother-in-law, Elizabeth Wall, fatally shot Jenna Wall with her children nearby.
A judge sentenced Elizabeth Wall on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after Wall pleaded guilty but mentally ill.
Close friends and family members of Jenna Wall spoke in court Friday ahead of the judge’s sentence.
The powerful words they had for Elizabeth Wall, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}