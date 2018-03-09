  • Mother-in-law accused of killing popular teacher sentenced to life in prison

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County judge has sentenced a woman who killed her estranged daughter-in-law.

    Jenna Wall was a popular Cobb County Kindergarten teacher. In June 2016, Jenna’s estranged mother-in-law, Elizabeth Wall, fatally shot Jenna Wall with her children nearby. 

    A judge sentenced Elizabeth Wall on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after Wall pleaded guilty but mentally ill. 

    Close friends and family members of Jenna Wall spoke in court Friday ahead of the judge’s sentence. 

    The powerful words they had for Elizabeth Wall, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother-in-law accused of killing popular teacher sentenced to life in prison

  • Headline Goes Here

    14-year-old among girls saved from motel prostitution ring, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect reached 71 mph with police officer inside car after traffic stop

  • Headline Goes Here

    23 members of one of state's most dangerous gangs arrested, investigators say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local NAACP chapter concerned after threatening, profanity-laced phone call