Deadly virus leads state inspectors to investigate pet store

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly virus has prompted state inspectors to repeatedly investigate a controversial pet store.
The Georgia Department of Agriculture told Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland they've had five separate investigations at Petland Kennesaw in just the last four months. Records indicate just two investigations in the prior two years. The department says five parvo investigations at a single store is not an excessive amount.
Marietta veterinarian Michael Good, the store's former preferred vet, says the disease incubates for two weeks. Infected puppies can appear healthy when being checked before shipment. Good says he takes extra precautions with the rescue dogs he adopts out.
"I quarantine them for two and a half weeks, to make sure this doesn't happen," he said."That's the way to do it. Quarantine them once they get to the retail store, and make sure they're healthy enough to sell."
Petland did not specifically comment on the revelation that the state has investigated repeated parvo cases. The store does say it exceeds state and federal requirements, and that there's a risk any living being can get sick.
Petland denies what independent sources told Strickland, that several holiday puppies sold at Petland wound up at Cobb Emergency Veterinary Clinic the day after Christmas.One was euthanized.
The clinic did not respond to requests for comment.
