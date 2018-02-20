COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cobb County said they are investigating after a child psychologist was arrested earlier this month on child pornography and child molestation charges.
According to Cobb County police, detectives in the Crimes Against Children Unit were alerted by Homeland Security on Feb. 6 about a possible incident.
An investigation was launched and 37-year-old Jonathan Benjamin Gersh was identified as a suspect and charged.
On Feb. 14, Gersh was arrested by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. He remains jailed at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. He’s being held without bond.
“Due to the nature of the charges and the suspect’s work as an adolescent psychologist, investigators believe there is the possibility there are more victims yet to come forward,” Cobb police said in a news release.
Investigators said they believe there is the possibility of victims in other areas of metro Atlanta, not just Cobb County.
Parents of potential victims are encouraged to contact authorities.
