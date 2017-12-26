Some UPS customers say Christmas gifts not delivered in time

0

CLAYTON COUNTY - Some Clayton County residents are fuming after they said UPS still hasn’t delivered their Christmas gifts.

Channel 2’s Matt Johnson visited one UPS location in Forest Park where he found customers said they regret ordering their last-minute gifts. Some said they didn’t receive them in time for Christmas.

Some customers said they paid for two-day or express shipping but still haven't not had their packages delivered.

UPS said the vast majority of deliveries this Christmas season were made on time but noted that "volume came in stronger than expected" in some markets, including Atlanta.

UPS customers at the facility in Forest Park WSB-TV

Johnson saw people in line outside the UPS location and said their frustration is growing by the minute.

Customers waited a couple of hours to find out if they could pick up their holiday packages that many say were supposed to arrive before Christmas.

"It's nowhere to really sit, there's nowhere to really stand, people just out here in the cold, it's just disturbing," said customer Cornelius Powell.

Kenneth Jacobs said he waited two hours to pick up the jewelry he ordered for his girlfriend that was supposed to arrive the 23rd. But then he got to the front of the line.

“Then I got told that my package is here but it hasn't been processed,” Jacobs said.

Explanations have been hard to process for customers like Kaleigh Shamp, who said she was supposed to get her gift two weeks ago.

“It is frustrating, I would like to have had it by Christmas,” Shamp said.

Some customers said next year, they'll be ordering gifts in November.

“I know December is tough, anyways, it's very busy times, but for sure,” said one customer.

UPS told Channel 2 Action News that it boosted the number of workers in the Atlanta market to help with the holiday rush.

Spoke to some @UPS customers in line at the Forest Park location who regret ordering their gifts in late December. Some didn’t receive them in time for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/soiCkJA08J — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) December 26, 2017

