Sheriff: 22-year-old wanted on murder charges in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County sheriff’s officials said they are searching for a murder suspect.
Clayton County sheriff’s officials said homicide detectives have identified Dantae Lamar Jones, 22, as the suspect in a murder that occurred Saturday night near the intersection of Apache Lane and Gristmill Court.
Jones is described as 5 feet 8 inches and weighing approximately 148 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Sheriff Victor Hill has ordered that Jones be placed as No. 2 on his top 10 most wanted list. Hill said he has dispatched his fugitive squad to begin the manhunt.
“Jones is to be considered armed and dangerous, and, if spotted, 911 should be dialed immediately,” Hill said in a statement.
If anyone has information on Jones’s whereabouts, please call 770-477-4479.
