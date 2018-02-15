Clayton County police working officer-involved shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department said officers opened fire at a suspect near Jonesboro Thursday morning.
The shooting happened near 675 Southside Commercial Parkway.
The department tweeted that the suspect received non-life threatening injuries.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate.
