Clayton County police working officer-involved shooting

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department said officers opened fire at a suspect near Jonesboro Thursday morning.

    The shooting happened near 675 Southside Commercial Parkway.

    The department tweeted that the suspect received non-life threatening injuries. 

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate. 

