0 Florida teen charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in school attack

Story Highlights Shooting happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County on Wednesday afternoon.

At least 14 victims have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Shooter has been identified as Nikolas Cruz, 19.

It is believed Cruz acted alone.

PARKLAND, Fla. - Students and parents are desperate for answers as police investigate Wednesday's Florida school massacre.

A 19-year-old with a troubled past and an AR-15 rifle was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder Thursday morning after being questioned for hours by state and federal authorities following the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in five years.

Fourteen wounded survivors were hospitalized as bodies were recovered from inside and around Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Just before the shooting broke out, some students thought they were having another fire drill.

Such an exercise had forced them to leave their classrooms hours earlier. So when the alarm went off Wednesday afternoon shortly before they were to be dismissed, they once again filed out into the hallways.

That's when police say Nikolas Cruz, 19, equipped with a gas mask, smoke grenades and multiple magazines of ammunition, opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon, killing 17 people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets. It was the nation's deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, more than five years ago.

LIVE MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:

7:43 a.m.

President Trump tweets on Florida school shooting suspect: "Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!"

NEW: Pres. Trump tweets on Florida school shooting suspect: "Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!" https://t.co/MMlaCN4tC1 pic.twitter.com/z9gGHGxZx0 — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2018

7:32 a.m.

GoFundMe page set up for Marietta native’s daughter shot at Florida high school.

7:10 a.m.

Broward County Superintendent: "Let us find the courage to transcend fear, greed, hatred & divisions and collaborate to achieve a new level of consciousness to find real solutions."

Broward County Superintendent: "Let us find the courage to transcend fear, greed, hatred & divisions and collaborate to achieve a new level of consciousness to find real solutions." https://t.co/JHLFnayPjg pic.twitter.com/jQnt6pqLhF — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2018

7 a.m.

Mugshot shows 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in deadly Florida school shooting.

JUST IN: Mugshot shows 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in deadly Florida school shooting. https://t.co/VI38NaeJq2 pic.twitter.com/m8IT2yG6Do — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 15, 2018

6:30 a.m.

19-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting at Florida high school booked into jail after being questioned for hours by state and federal authorities.

JUST IN: Video shows 19-year-old suspect in mass school shooting arriving at Florida jail. Live coverage NOW on Channel 2. #ParklandShooting pic.twitter.com/F5nPaCttW1 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 15, 2018

12:34 a.m.

The football coach who was shot while protecting students has died, according to the school's football team.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

