Civil rights groups say anti-immigrant bills hurt Georgia's chance to lure Amazon

ATLANTA - A coalition of civil rights organizations worry that a series of bills now before the general assembly could seriously harm Georgia’s ability to attract major corporations like Amazon.
Organizations like the ACLU, GALEO and Asian Americans Advancing Justice held a news conference Thursday to talk about the push for an English-only constitutional amendment, also a driver's license bill that would mean different licenses for citizens and immigrants.
The groups said the bills are anti-immigrant and will hurt Georgia's efforts to attract Amazon and it's 50,000.
We're talking to activists and officials about the proposed legislation, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
TRENDING STORIES:
- Infant, grandmother shot to death, third person found dead near Georgia home
- Snake mistakenly kills handler in fit of ‘affection' not aggression, coroner rules
- Teen killed in Kentucky school shooting called mother as she died
“The combination of these proposed bills betrays our nation's fundamental principles and values. Georgia has serious work to do,” said the ACLU’s Christopher Bruce.
But the bill's sponsors don't believe that's the case at all. They said Amazon and other corporations are much more concerned with their bottom line and potential tax incentives rather than legislation like this.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}