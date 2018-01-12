CHOA says child flu cases double in just weeks

ATLANTA - Doctors are seeing more and more children come into suffering from symptoms of the flu.
Officials at Children’s Hospital of Atlanta at Eggleston told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that the number of children with fever, cough and runny nose who tested positive for influenza A more than doubled from December to January.
We’re talking with doctors about the reason behind the sudden spike, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
RELATED STORIES:
- Doctors: Round 2 of flu spike is coming soon
- The CDC says this year's flu may reach 'epidemic' proportions
- Mother of 2 dies from flu as outbreak affects majority of U.S.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}