Police investigate double-shooting in Ball Ground

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a double-shooting in Ball Ground.

    Cherokee County sheriff's officials said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Flat Bottom Trail.

    Police said the shooting centers around an estranged couple. Both parties were hurt and taken to a hospital. The shooter is in custody, according to police. 

