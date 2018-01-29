Woman found dead on busy metro Atlanta road

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after finding a woman’s body on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to investigators for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Firefighters and CSI left the scene just before 5 a.m.
Atlanta police tell Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus that a driver spotted a woman lying in the road around 2 a.m. Monday and called 911.
Update: Medical examiner just left with a body. Atlanta Police are at MLK Jr Dr SW & West Lake Ave NW collecting clues. pic.twitter.com/w0doShvnmz— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) January 29, 2018
Detectives said there is no sign of trauma, so her death is a mystery right now.
TRENDING STORIES:
"We don't know whether that individual fell from the overpass or was struck by a car accidentally here, so we are just waiting for the medical examiner here to determine which way we're going with our investigation," Atlanta police Lt. Carven Tyus said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}