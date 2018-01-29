  • Woman found dead on busy metro Atlanta road

    By: Rikki Klaus

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating after finding a woman’s body on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

    Firefighters and CSI left the scene just before 5 a.m. 

    Atlanta police tell Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus that a driver spotted a woman lying in the road around 2 a.m. Monday and called 911.

    Detectives said there is no sign of trauma, so her death is a mystery right now. 

    "We don't know whether that individual fell from the overpass or was struck by a car accidentally here, so we are just waiting for the medical examiner here to determine which way we're going with our investigation," Atlanta police Lt. Carven Tyus said.
     

