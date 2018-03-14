Students at Atlanta high school kneel to protest gun violence

ATLANTA - Students at Booker T. Washington High School held a silent protest against gun violence Wednesday.
To commemorate National Walkout Day, the students knelt in silence in the halls of the school.
The students said they were honoring the 17 victims killed in the shooting one month ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The students took the knee for 17 seconds to honor the 17 victims.
Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson Latisha Gray tweeted photos and videos of the demonstration, saying “in silence, there is strength.”
Thousands of students across north Georgia participated in the walkout.
Students at @APSWashington planned a silent protest by taking a knee and bowing in the hallways to honor 17 victims in Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting. #NationalWalkOutDay pic.twitter.com/1oP6I2uqmU— Latisha Gray, APR (@latishabgray) March 14, 2018
. @APSWashington students take a silent knee for 17 seconds to honor the 17 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims for #NationalWalkoutDay! pic.twitter.com/CcgRcG0eos— ATL Public Schools (@apsupdate) March 14, 2018
