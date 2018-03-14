  • Students at Atlanta high school kneel to protest gun violence

    ATLANTA - Students at Booker T. Washington High School held a silent protest against gun violence Wednesday. 

    To commemorate National Walkout Day, the students knelt in silence in the halls of the school. 

    The students said they were honoring the 17 victims killed in the shooting one month ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    The students took the knee for 17 seconds to honor the 17 victims.

    Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson Latisha Gray tweeted photos and videos of the demonstration, saying “in silence, there is strength.”

    Thousands of students across north Georgia participated in the walkout.

