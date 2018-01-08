  • President Trump on his way to Atlanta for National Championship game

    ATLANTA - President Donald Trump is headed toward Atlanta for the National Championship game. 

    Air Force 1 is expected to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base shortly, and then the president will be rushed to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown for the big game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

    Protesters are expected outside the stadium during the game.

    Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne got a behind-the-scenes look at how Secret Service agents swept the stadium ahead of the president’s arrival, as well as a look at the suite Trump will be watching the game from. 

