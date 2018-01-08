President Trump on his way to Atlanta for National Championship game

0

ATLANTA - President Donald Trump is headed toward Atlanta for the National Championship game.

Air Force 1 is expected to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base shortly, and then the president will be rushed to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown for the big game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Protesters are expected outside the stadium during the game.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne got a behind-the-scenes look at how Secret Service agents swept the stadium ahead of the president’s arrival, as well as a look at the suite Trump will be watching the game from.

LIVE coverage of the president’s arrival and the behind-the-scenes access, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB Radio are your home for everything College Football Playoff National Championship.

Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!

For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.

The elite @SecretService #countersniper team deployed for the #presidential visit to the game. Our exclusive presidential protection behind the scenes coverage @ 6 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/1ZPSk29lQU — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) January 8, 2018

Inside the #President's suite @ @MBStadium with hard charging @SecretService Agent Dee Neely. Exclusive behind the scenes look at preparing to protect the president at the game @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/tmZ3T4LAJA — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) January 8, 2018

The view from the President’s suite as a Secret Service K-9 unit sweeps the room. @wsbtv at 6. #UGA2ATL pic.twitter.com/SYGdJIJlWg — Matt Serafin WSB-TV (@MattSerafin) January 8, 2018

First Safety, Then Football!



We won't tell you who we think will win the #CFPNationalChampionship, @AlabamaFTBL or @FootballUGA but we will say we want everyone attending to have a safe and enjoyable evening! pic.twitter.com/cwsSiTHjBc — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) January 8, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.