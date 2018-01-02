Preparations underway for big National Championship weekend in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Excitement is building in Atlanta ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship next week.
The Georgia Bulldogs will face the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Even if you don’t have a ticket, there will be lots of fun and exciting things to do in the days leading up the big game.
The preparation going on right now and what you need to know about the big week in Atlanta, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
Three days of star-studded performances will take place during the championship weekend. The free events will feature a variety of national recording artists, firework shows and sponsor giveaways. Performances by Jason Derulo and Charlie Puth will kick off the event on Saturday night, along with special guest Lizzo.
Kendrick Lamar will perform a free show during halftime of the game.
Right now, tickets for the game are shaping up to be the most expensive ever. The cheapest seats are more than $2,000. StubHub says demand for tickets is more than double what it was for last year’s title game.
Setting the stage...literally in downtown Atlanta for @CFBPlayoff #CFPlayoffs championship LIVE reports from Athens and Atlanta starting at 4p #UGA2ATL pic.twitter.com/KNOuzLshme— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) January 2, 2018
