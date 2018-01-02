Concerts, fan events on tap for National Championship game in Atlanta

0

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the college football national championship game on Monday, Jan. 8. While tickets start around $2,000 each, there are plenty of other events and free events to attend.

Saturday

Concert with Jason Derulo and Charlie Puth

Three days of star-studded performances will take place during championship weekend’s AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert series. The free events will feature a variety of national recording artists, including up-and-coming bands and long-time favorites, firework shows and sponsor giveaways. Performances by Jason Derulo and Charlie Puth will kick off the event on Saturday night, along with special guest Lizzo.

College Football Playoff: Media Day

Excited for the CFP National Championship? Come out to media day. It is free and open to the public. Fans are invited to watch as both teams and coaching staffs participate in media interviews prior to the national championship game. Attendees can watch their favorite players while listening in on interviews via free headsets, and can observe as more than 1,000 journalists interact with the teams. **Upon exiting Philips Arena, each attendee will receive a complimentary ticket to Playoff Fan Central.**

Playoff Fan Central

Playoff Fan Central is a 300,000 square-foot interactive experience that gives thousands of fans the opportunity to be a part of the College Football Playoff National Championship. The three-day, family-friendly event includes games, clinics, pep rallies, band performances, special guest appearances, autograph signings and exhibits celebrating college football and its history. Playoff Fan Central creates memories that last a lifetime. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Kids 12 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Championship Tailgate Plaza

This is the gathering place for fans who want to experience extreme tailgating at the College Football Playoff National Championship. With three days of outdoor activities, fans will have the opportunity to zip line, participate in free-fall stunt jumps and more.

Sunday

Concert with The Chainsmokers

The AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert series returns with The Chainsmokers. Bebe Rexha and Spencer Ludwig will perform, too. The event is free.

Taste of the Championship

This event is a foodie's dream. Sample gourmet food and beverages from Atlanta’s most notable restaurants and breweries while celebrating teachers from across the United States. Proceeds from the event support the College Football Playoff Foundation and its Extra Yard for Teachers platform. Tickets are $250.

Extra Yard 5K

This is the official road race of the College Football Playoff. The event includes live entertainment, activities with race sponsors and a post-race awards ceremony. Registration for the Extra Yard 5K includes two tickets to Playoff Fan Central, a participant shirt, finisher’s medal and an entry into the drawing for game tickets. The top overall male and female finishers will each win two tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Monday

Concert with Darius Rucker

The AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert series returns on game day with Darius Rucker and opening act Brett Young. The event is free

