Police investigating trooper-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta.
Investigators are at the scene along Doane Street SW.
Police confirm to Channel 2 Action News that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene as well.
The #GBI has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in Atlanta.— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) February 9, 2018
A large police presence could be seen as NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene Friday afternoon.
