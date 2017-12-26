Man accused of killing restaurant manager waives court appearance

ATLANTA - A man accused in the killing of a local restaurant worker waived his first court appearance Sunday.
Samuel Ott, 21, was arrested Saturday after police said his DNA was matched to evidence linked to the crime scene.
His next court appearance is January 8.
RELATED STORIES:
- Surveillance video shows robbery at restaurant that left manager dead
- 911 calls released in Barcelona Wine Bar robbery, shooting
- APD chief: Confirmed DNA match to evidence in deadly Barcelona Wine Bar robbery
The manager of Barcelona Wine Bar, Chelsea Beller, 29, was shot and killed on Nov. 19 when three suspects broke into the restaurant on Howell Mill Road, forced her into an upstairs office to open a safe and then shot her as they ran.
Ott was charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail after his arrest.
It is the first arrest as police continue searching for additional suspects. The reward for information has reached $38,000.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}