0 State witnesses take stand in Tex McIver murder trial

ATLANTA - Testimony resumed Wednesday in the Tex McIver murder trial.

11:58 a.m.

After Diane McIver’s death, Tex McIver came to Brown to understand his wife’s finances and accounts. Brown went to Tex McIver’s condo and explained to him what he needed to do to keep the condo running and the bills that needed to be tracked and paid. Asked why he agreed to meet with Tex McIver after her death, Brown breaks down. “It’s what my job was. It was very important to me to finish … to finish her life.” Brown said Tex was surprised by the number that was in his wife’s checking accounts. “He thought she had more money than she had.”

11:49 a.m.

Diane McIver’s former executive assistant Terry Brown said he had a good relationship with her. He said she had “a very strong personality. She was a very dominant woman. She had to be. She worked in a man’s world. When it came to business there was no fooling around with Diane. It was her way or the highway.”

11:43 a.m.

Terry Brown also planned the McIvers’ vacations “in every detail.” He recalled they took the Schwalls on a family vacation once a year and also took vacations with other couples.

“The woman never rested. Every minute was scheduled from when she got up in the morning until she went to bed at night. And that was vacation. Very rarely were they (the McIvers) ever alone that I know of. They always had a group of people with them and that’s what they liked. There were always people at the ranch and at the condo.”

11:37 a.m.

Terry Brown recounts that he socialized with Diane and Tex McIver and he also helped in planning parties for them, including birthday parties at the couple’s Eatonton ranch for their godson Austin Schwall. The parties took about 2 months to plan and usually included a petting zoo, blow-up slide or castle, and full catering. The cost of the parties was divided between each of the McIvers, who kept separate finances, Brown said.

He described how fond Diane McIver was of her grandson. “She thought that kid built the world. She had no children so (he) was like, I guess you could say a grandson to her. She cherished the ground that boy walked on.”

11:33 a.m.

Diane McIver’s former executive assistant Terry Brown is testifying she loaned money to her friends, but she arranged to have payments made. Among the loans he helped manage was a $350,000 loan to Tex McIver that began in January 2012. Originally the loan was for a 3-year term, but at the end of 3 years, Diane McIver told Brown she had re-upped the loan for another three years and reduced the payment.

11:28 a.m.

New witness Terry Brown, former executive assistant to Diane McIver at U.S. Enterprises, is testifying about his years working with her. He handled her bills and had access to several of her banking accounts. He said she liked to pay her own bills and keep close track of money.

11:13 a.m.

﻿As is his habit, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney is receiving questions from the jury. They are asking Meadows why she doesn’t work at U.S.Enterprises anymore. She explains that some portions of the company were sold and there wasn’t enough work for her. 11:08 a.m.

Describing a visit to U.S. Enterprises (also known as Corey Enterprises) office by Tex McIver on Sept. 22, 2016, former receptionist Teresa Gail Meadows said, “﻿He was red-faced. Stern-looking. I’ve not seen too many other people look like that.” She said he was walking swiftly, she did not see him speak to anyone else in the office, although Meadows recalls that Diane McIver was there that day.

The visit took place 3 days before Diane McIver was shot and died.

10:50 a.m.

Court is back in session with a new witness taking the stand. Teresa Gail Meadows was a receptionist and administrative assistant at Corey Enterprises from July 2016 until the end of 2017.

As the AJC has previously reported, Diane McIver, 64, was a successful business woman, rising through the ranks to become president of U.S. Enterprises, the umbrella company for Billy Corey’s Atlanta-based business empire.

10:30 a.m.

The jury is taking a break. Former investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, Terri Jackson, has finished her testimony. Defense attorney Bruce Harvey asked questions on the drive Jackson took to the McIver’s ranch in Putnam County as part of the investigation. He remarked on the two-lane road, the 90-minute drive and lack of restroom facilities along the way, as well as the vastness of their ranch home.

In Monday’s opening statement by the defense team, it was pointed out that if Tex McIver had planned to murder his wife, shooting her in a more remote area closer to their ranch might have made more sense than shooting her in the presence of her best friend and near to hospitals. Dani Jo Carter, Diane McIver’s best friend, was driving the SUV when the gun went off inside the SUV. Diane McIver was taken to Emory University Hospital but later died there of a gunshot wound in her back.

10:15 a.m.

Harvey continues to raise questions about audio recordings and notes Jackson made; he’s questioning time and location of interviews and the quality of audio recordings used to back up those notes.

9:57 a.m.

Defense Attorney Bruce Harvey is questioning Jackson’s work to compile a synopsis or notes that she left behind on her interviews and other work on the McIver case before she left the Fulton County District Attorney’s office to take another job early in 2017.

9:43 a.m.

Jackson recounts obtaining evidence including the SUV, gun and bullet casings from Diane McIver’s shooting. She also obtained video footage taken inside and outside the Emory University Hospital.

Defense attorney Bruce Harvey is beginning his questioning by asking about her knowledge of when evidence was sent to the crime lab.

9:25 a.m.

﻿Jackson is recounting a visit she made to Diane and Tex McIver’s ranch in Putnam County. She’s pointing to a photo of signs hanging outside there that read: “Our place is like the wild, wild West: We don’t Dial 911,” and it includes the image of a revolver.

Jackson visited the ranch as part of her job at the time, working with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office and assisting with the investigation into the shooting death of Diane McIver. Jackson recounts from memory a chandelier inside made from guns and decor inside the ranch that included images of guns.﻿

9:20 a.m.

First up on the stand today is Terri Jackson, who had been an investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. She now works in DeKalb County’s District Attorney Office.

Before court wrapped up Tuesday, Jackson testified that the McIvers’ Buckhead neighbor, Janie Calhoun, was upset that Tex McIver was auctioning off his wife’s clothing and jewelry so soon after her death.

