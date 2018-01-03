Delta flight forced to turn back to Atlanta after pilots hear noise

ATLANTA - A Delta flight on its way to London, had to turn back after experiencing an issue.
Delta Flight 284 took off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport shortly after 7 p.m.
Delta told Channel 2 Action News that pilots heard a noise coming from the plane and out of an abundance of caution decided it was in their best interest to turn the plane around.
According to Flightaware.com, the flight made it just over the North Carolina boarder when it turned around.
The plane landed safely shortly before 9:30 p.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson.
A Delta representative said the passengers heading to London will be placed on another flight, which is expected to take off around 11 p.m.
