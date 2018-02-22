0 Atlanta United shows glimpses of excitement, plays to draw against Minnesota United

ATLANTA - Atlanta United had many scoring opportunities in its game against Minnesota United Wednesday evening. To keep things in a positive perspective, the Five Stripes may have only scored one goal but they showed solid glimpses of what this team could become as it continues to build team chemistry in the weeks to come.

In the 18th minute, Josef Martinez managed to get behind the Minnesota defense to set up a chance for Atlanta United’s first goal but Minnesota’s goalie made a huge stop.

Throughout the first half, the two teams went back and forth, putting pressure on the defense with good ball movement for potential scoring opportunities. At the end of the first half, however, both teams remained scoreless.

Minnesota United scored the first goal of the game in the second half. Kevin Molino scored on a penalty kick to give Minnesota United a 1-0 lead. Then, much like the first half, the Five Stripes continued to move the ball against the Minnesota defense but were unable to score.

It would take the impact of newly acquired player Ezequiel Barco to give the Five Stripes their first point, which came in the final minutes of the game. In his debut performance, Barco capitalized on a pass he received from the sideline and kicked a tight shot into the far back corner of the goal to tie the score at 1-1.

Over the next several minutes, Atlanta United withstood Minnesota United’s offensive pressure and kept it from scoring.

With one final preseason match, the Five Stripes showed signs of improving and shaping into team that could make for an exciting regular season in just a few weeks.

Atlanta United will play its final preseason game against Charlotte Battery Saturday before preparing for its first regular season game, a road match against Houston Dynamo on March 3. After that, the team will return home for its home opener against D.C. United on March 11.

