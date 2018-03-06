  • Atlanta police officer arrested after police say he harassed his girlfriend

    By: Nicole Carr

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has uncovered exclusive details about the overnight arrest of an Atlanta police officer.

    Investigators said he threatened to kidnap his ex-girlfriend before trying to break into her home.

    Jason Ricketts is now facing a harassment charge tied to the early morning disturbance at his ex-girlfriend's Lithonia home.

    Ricketts has been with the Atlanta Police Department since 2015.

    Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr spoke to a witness who is worried the officer abused his police power when he showed up to the house.

    "I don't even know anything about him. He found out everything about me because he a police officer," said BJ Herring.

    Herring recounts what happened, on Channel 2 Action News at 6. 

