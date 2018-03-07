  • American Idol returns this Sunday

    "American Idol," the singing competition that changed American television, is back!

    This new installment of the series has new judges and a new network! American Idol will make its debut right here on Channel 2 Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

    The nationwide search for the next superstar kicked off this past August and stopped in Atlanta. 

    Five contestants from the Peachtree State will have their chance to 'wow' celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan.

    Watch American Idol, Sunday at 8 p.m. on Channel 2 and stay tuned for your local news on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

     

