American Idol returns this Sunday

"American Idol," the singing competition that changed American television, is back!
This new installment of the series has new judges and a new network! American Idol will make its debut right here on Channel 2 Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m.
The nationwide search for the next superstar kicked off this past August and stopped in Atlanta.
Share in the magic of a new beginning.— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 5, 2018
Discover the next #AmericanIdol, SUNDAY at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/zvFl5X5t6c
Five contestants from the Peachtree State will have their chance to 'wow' celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan.
[READ: Atlanta, meet your hometown 'American Idol' contenders!]
Watch American Idol, Sunday at 8 p.m. on Channel 2 and stay tuned for your local news on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Glad y’all could join me this morning. #americanidol #GMA @katyperry @LionelRichie pic.twitter.com/xXkeXsC9lv— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) March 6, 2018
Just doing some light reading before @AmericanIdol on @ABCNetwork premieres in 1 WEEK on March 11! See you then... #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/QousCC6fxw— Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) March 4, 2018
🖐🏻FIVE DAYS TIL THE #AmericanIdol premiere! I can’t wait for you to hear all the 🎤⤵️, 👁 all of the ✨and feel all the ❤. RETWEET this and @AmericanIdol will LITERALLY remind you to watch this Sunday on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/PviwH0dU8Z— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 6, 2018
