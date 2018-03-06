0 Atlanta, meet your hometown "American Idol" contenders!

When “American Idol” returns Sunday night on Channel 2, the iconic singing competition will feature countless talented (and… not so talented) performers. But among those who will “wow” the celebrity judges are a handful of singers from right here in metro Atlanta! You had to know a place with a musical pedigree like this was going to produce some top talent.

So who are these local musicians ready to represent our state on the big stage? Atlanta, meet your hometown “American Idol” contenders!

Andrew Weaver – Bremen, GA

We knew this kid had talent! 16-year-old Weaver was one of the winners of Channel 2's own Atlanta Idol contest and won front-of-the-line passes to the auditions in Piedmont Park last summer. He didn't get through in Atlanta -- but kept at it and scored a golden ticket at another audition out of state. Keep an eye out for him in Sunday night's episode.

Victoria McQueen – East Point, GA

The bubbly 15-year-old from East Point was one of just a handful of lucky contestants selected at last summer's “American Idol" auditions in Piedmont Park. McQueen has posted a few clips of herself singing on YouTube, including a recent performance of the national anthem at an Emory University basketball game. Check out how excited she was back in August to make the Idol cut!

Caleb Lee Hutchinson – Dallas, GA

The teen from Dallas has already been a contestant on “The Voice” but didn't turn a chair. He sings classic country and says he was influenced by Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams Jr., John Prine and Waylon Jennings.

Isaac Streetman – Rockmart, GA

The 16-year-old from Rockmart plays both solo with a band. He describes his style as anything from country to bluegrass and says he's opened for Ricky Skaggs, Doug Stone and several other artists.

Gabbii Jones – Marietta, GA

Jones is originally from St. Louis but she's currently living and working in Atlanta. A GoFundMe campaign says she is working with AGI Group to develop her music and acting career.

So how will our local contestants fare? We can't wait to find out! Maybe the next Carrie Underwood will have ATL roots!

