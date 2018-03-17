0 After being denied marriage license, terminally ill woman and fiancé marry

ATLANTA - Nearly a week after being denied a marriage license, a terminally ill woman and her fiancé have married.

Aubri Gillilan and husband Andrew Hendrickson wed at their home Friday afternoon.

A relative officiated the wedding at the couple’s home as their four children and other loved ones watched.

A normally lethargic Gillilan was giddy as she spoke the words she’d dreamed of saying: “I, Aubri, take you, Andrew, to be my husband.”

The couple was earlier denied a marriage license after they were repeatedly told they both needed to physically be present at the Fulton County South Annex to get the license.

Gillilan’s malignant melanoma prevented her from leaving her Fairburn home.

RELATED STORIES:

"I told them she was under hospice care, bedridden. She wasn't able to come," Hendrickson told Channel 2's Tom Jones earlier this week.

The chances of getting married proved even more difficult after Fulton County Probate Judge Pinkie Toomer said it's difficult to send a worker to someone's home because of security issues.

But Toomer eventually worked with the couple, sending a deputy and court clerk to their home to get the paperwork completed.

“There's no reason why we should have had to gone to this length to get married,” Gillilan said.

Hendrickson said people in similar positions should be able to use Skype of Facetime for verification purposes.

But, for now bride Gillilan is happy her wish came true: “It's great. We finally got married.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.