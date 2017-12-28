65-year-old man dies in Paulding County house fire

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A 65-year-old Paulding County man died in an overnight house fire, officials told Channel 2 Action News.
Alonzo Patterson was killed in the fire near the 200 block of Old Brock Road, said Glenn Allen, a spokesman with the state insurance commissioner's office.
Fire still smoldering at home in West Paulding Co that killed homeowner, 65 year old veteran Al Patterson. LIVE report on ch.2 Action News at Noon pic.twitter.com/OVHYbvx94j— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) December 28, 2017
Paulding County Fire and Rescue crews arrived just after 7 p.m. Wednesday to fight the fire, but the home was fully involved with flames and firefighters couldn’t get inside, Lt. Steve Mapes said.
After the fire was controlled, Patterson’s body was recovered about 12:30 a.m.
The exact cause of the fire is undetermined and is still under investigation, Allen said.
