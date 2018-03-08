  • 10-year-old girl hospitalized after stray bullet hits her in home, police say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A child is in the hospital after police told Channel 2 Action News someone shot up an apartment.

    Police told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach the shooting happened on the 2600 block of Embarcadero Drive in DeKalb County.

    Police said a suspect fired shots in a nearby parking lot when a 10-year-old girl was hit with a stray bullet.

    The child was taken to the hospital where police said she is in stable condition.

    There is no known motive or description of the shooter at this time.

    Police are still investigating this incident.

