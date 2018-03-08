10-year-old girl hospitalized after stray bullet hits her in home, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A child is in the hospital after police told Channel 2 Action News someone shot up an apartment.
The search to find who shot into the buildings, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Police told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach the shooting happened on the 2600 block of Embarcadero Drive in DeKalb County.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Buford Highway reopens as boil water advisory remains after massive main break
- Police search for man accused sexually assaulting of 12-year-old girl
- Scattered, smothered and dry: Waffle House brings out infamous "no water" menu
Police said a suspect fired shots in a nearby parking lot when a 10-year-old girl was hit with a stray bullet.
The child was taken to the hospital where police said she is in stable condition.
There is no known motive or description of the shooter at this time.
Police are still investigating this incident.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}