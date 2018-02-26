0 More sexual harassment cases thrown out in GA than any other state, study says

The Me Too Movement is prompting more victims of sexual harassment to come forward. Channel 2 Action News investigated how common the problem is in local county government. Investigative reporter Nicole Carr learned many alleged victims in Georgia are never allowed to have their cases heard by a jury.

According to a study, more judges are tossing out sexual harassment cases in Georgia than any other court in the nation. We requested sexual harassment lawsuits and complaints from DeKalb and Fulton counties in 2016 and 2017.

In those files was a lawsuit filed by recently retired DeKalb County firefighter Janaya Davis.

“It was always my passion to help people, save lives,” Davis said.

Her two great passions in life were her job as a paramedic and firefighter and boxing. She’s a fighter, but she said she faced the battle of her life one night in January 2013 when she got a rude awakening while working at a fire station in Chamblee.

“I was just asleep and I just remember being awakened by movement, my covers were moving,” said Davis.

“When you felt your covers moving was someone, was he touching you?” asked Carr.

“Yes, uh huh,” said Davis.

According to a police report, a co-worker put his hand on Davis’ buttocks and shoulder. “Then I opened my eyes and he was standing over me with his underwear on, no shirt, nothing else,” said Davis.

She said she reported the incident to her superior, but she wasn’t happy about the way it was handled.

“They still continued to make me work with someone who had just assaulted me,” said Davis.

She said no criminal charges were filed against her alleged attacker after he changed his mind about taking a lie detector test. Davis said DeKalb County “… allowed him to resign so he could go work somewhere else.”

