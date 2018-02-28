Couple accused of stealing from fire victim, spending thousands at strip club

Investigators say a husband and wife insurance team stole more than $150,000 from a Henry County fire victim and her quadriplegic son.
They credit Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland with gathering key evidence in the case.
That evidence shows that instead of going to pay to rebuild the house, the insurance money went to feed the lifestyles of the insurance adjuster and the contractor.
They were partners in marriage and, investigators say, partners in crime.
"I was scared to death,” Nikki Redmond said about the night in January 2017 when a chimney fire tore through her McDonough house.
Redmond and her disabled son Jamie escaped unharmed but shaken and vulnerable.
"I was devastated. I wasn't my normal self. We had lost literally everything," Redmond told Strickland.
Within a day, a woman showed up telling Redmond she was a public insurance adjuster and knew how to help.
Adjusters work on behalf of victims like Redmond to coordinate and negotiate insurance payouts with the insurance company.
"She trusted somebody when she was in a weak spot," Jamie Redmond, Nikki's son, said.
Redmond hired public insurance adjuster JoAnn Hardin to help negotiate the claims process.
"She said 'Nikki, I understand exactly what you are going through and we will help you,’" Redmond recalled.
