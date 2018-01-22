Free things to do: Meet Braves players at Chop Fest, King Center

Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture and Conversation Series program – Wednesday, Jan. 24
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Morehouse College will host a lecture and conversation series titled “Looking Back and Beyond: The Unfinished Work of Martin Luther King Jr.” The speaker for the event will be Marian Wright Edelman, resident and founder of the Children’s Defense Fund. The event will take place at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center on the campus of Morehouse College.
The King Center (free admission, free parking) – Thursday to Monday (Jan. 25 – Jan. 29)
The Martin Luther King Center is offering free admission and parking. Plan your visit today. The King Center is at 449 Auburn Ave. NE, just east of downtown Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves ChopFest – Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27 – Jan. 28
Ready for baseball season? It is right around the corner. Get excited and come out to the Atlanta Braves’ ChopFest. The two-day event will give you the opportunity to get closer to the team by interacting with players, enjoying panel discussions, sharpening your skills at our baseball clinics and enjoying the wide array of interactive activities and attractions. Admission is free, and the event kicks off each day at 10 a.m.
Cars & Coffee Atlanta - Saturday, Jan. 27
Hang with Gateway Classic Cars on the last Saturday of every month for cars and coffee. All makes and models are welcome. See 250+ classic and exotic cars in Alpharetta.
