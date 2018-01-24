0 Things to do: Jewish Film Festival, Mardi Gras Events and a motorcycle show

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

The 18th annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival returns for 23 days featuring an international collection of 70+ narrative and documentaries that you can’t experience anywhere else. Year after year, AJFF prides itself on bringing an assortment of films together representing more than 24 countries. Come and see diverse flicks – covering everything from human rights, women in film, religion, and much more – with premieres by both familiar and new directors and producers alike. Don’t miss the kick-off on Opening Night and the Closing Night celebration, and even catch yourself socializing with filmmakers, celebrity guests, and community leaders at one of the many Q&As.

Jan. 26

The Music of Prince With Atlanta Symphony Orchestra:

Join Conductor Brent Havens and Vocalist Marshall Charloff as they explore the eclectic body of work created by Prince as uniquely presented with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and a full band. Known for stretching the boundaries of music by seamlessly tying together the genres of Pop, Funk, R&B, Fold Rock and more, it’s a natural extension to now take a symphonic journey through Prince's iconic body of work.

January 26 - 28

Atlanta Camping & RV Show:

Meet RV dealers and manufacturers, and see the latest models of motor homes, fifth wheels, campers, and travel trailers at the Atlanta Camping & RV Show at Atlanta Exposition Center South.

Jan. 26 - Feb. 25

Big Apple Circus:

Looking for a holiday gift, date night or friend outing? Then step right up and enter the magical ring of the Big Apple Circus. Heading to Atlanta for their critically-acclaimed 40th Anniversary National Tour, the cast of Big Apple Circus are ready to amaze and thrill all types of audiences with an action-packed experience all set to a live band. With nearly two hours of endless amusement, humor and incredible physical talent, the Big Apple Circus is sure to be your new family tradition. Special ‘early bird’ tickets are now available until December 31. All proceeds from Opening Night and a portion for the rest of the run will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Jan. 27

Beads and Booze Virginia Highland Bar Crawl:

Come dressed in your best beads and booze like you’re in The Big Easy! This is the biggest Mardi Gras themed bar crawl in Virginia Highland in its 7th year!

Chinese Lunar New Year Banquet:

Feast on an multi-course dinner of traditional Chinese dishes at Chinese Lunar New Year Banquet with Chinese Southern Belle at Canton House Restaurant in Chamblee, which includes food history, cultural trivia, calligraphy, and audience participation for age 12+.

Honda Battle of the Bands:

The Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB) will make its highly anticipated return to Atlanta on January 27, 2018. Eight marching bands from the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will take the field to dazzle fans with their music, choreography, and pageantry. HBOB is a celebration for the entire HBCU community, allowing the students, faculty, family, and fans to unite and show their collective spirit and pride. This year’s theme is “March On, Dream Together” highlighting the role that HBCU’s play in inspiring students, faculty and the entire nation. Every year, the bands leave crowds in awe. The 2018 final eight will surely do the same.





Atlanta Winter Beer Fest:

Enjoy beer, wine and cider, great food trucks and big heated tents with live music and DJ Qtip at Atlantic Station.

The Great American Motorcycle Show:

Jan. 27 - 28

Since 1992, The Great American Motorcycle Show at the Cobb Galleria has been the place to buy a new motorcycle and the accessories you need. Join us for Georgia's BIGGEST indoor bike show! The show is full of new motorcycles brought to you by Georgia's leading dealers. This is your chance to see what's new in the market and talk to the pros.

